Morecambe crime festival gets Arts Council cash

The Morecambe & Vice crime writing festival has managed to secure funding from Arts Council England for 2019.

Morecambe & Vice is currently the North West’s only crime writing festival and, since its conception in 2017, has been making a splash in the crime fiction world, joining the list of other prominent crime writing festivals like Bristol’s ‘CrimeFest’ and ‘Bloody Scotland’.

The 2018 festival highlights included best-selling authors Peter Robinson, Elly Griffiths and Mari Hannah; actors Hugh Fraser and Robert Daws discussing their work; and, Daragh Carville, writer of ITV’s ‘The Bay’, discussed why he wanted to write a crime drama set in Morecambe.

Tom Fisher, festival organiser, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have the support of Arts Council England for Morecambe & Vice 2019.

“The festival is going from strength to strength and we’ve been overwhelmed at the support shown from festival-goers, authors and publishers alike. The funding is going towards making 2019 even bigger and better than the previous two years and putting Morecambe on the crime fiction map!”

Morecambe & Vice 2019 is being held at The Midland over the weekend of September 28-29.

Tickets will be on sale early 2019.

For more information, visit www.morecambecrimefest.co.uk or call 01524 419486.