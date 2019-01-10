Morecambe crime festival gets Arts Council cash

Photo Neil Cross'Sophie Webster, Ben Muir, Tom Fisher, and Helen Burrows, organisers of Morecambe's first crime writing festival 'Morecambe and Vice' outside the Winter Gardens theatre
The Morecambe & Vice crime writing festival has managed to secure funding from Arts Council England for 2019.

Morecambe & Vice is currently the North West’s only crime writing festival and, since its conception in 2017, has been making a splash in the crime fiction world, joining the list of other prominent crime writing festivals like Bristol’s ‘CrimeFest’ and ‘Bloody Scotland’.

The 2018 festival highlights included best-selling authors Peter Robinson, Elly Griffiths and Mari Hannah; actors Hugh Fraser and Robert Daws discussing their work; and, Daragh Carville, writer of ITV’s ‘The Bay’, discussed why he wanted to write a crime drama set in Morecambe.

Tom Fisher, festival organiser, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have the support of Arts Council England for Morecambe & Vice 2019.

“The festival is going from strength to strength and we’ve been overwhelmed at the support shown from festival-goers, authors and publishers alike. The funding is going towards making 2019 even bigger and better than the previous two years and putting Morecambe on the crime fiction map!”

Morecambe & Vice 2019 is being held at The Midland over the weekend of September 28-29.

Tickets will be on sale early 2019.

For more information, visit www.morecambecrimefest.co.uk or call 01524 419486.