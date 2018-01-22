Morecambe county council seat up for grabs in by-election

The Conservative Party, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have put forward candidates for a county council by-election in Morecambe.

The Morecambe North by-election, which will be held on Thursday February 15, came about after Conservative County Councillor Tony Jones stepped down last year.

Former Labour county councillor Darren Clifford, of Norton Road, Heysham, who lost his Morecambe South seat to Conservative Charlie Edwards in the 2017 county council elections, is now standing in Morecambe North.

Conservative Stuart Morris, of West End Road, Morecambe, and Liberal Democrat Andrew Severn, of Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands are also standing.

Mr Jones, who had served on the county council for 32 years, decided to leave the Conservative group amid an ongoing controversy involving county council leader Geoff Driver.

Stuart Morris, who is now standing for the Conservative Party in Morecambe North, is a constituency support officer for Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris.

They are not related.

Polling will take place between 7am and 11pm on February 15.