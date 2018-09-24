Morecambe Conservative councillor resigns over leaflet row

A Conservative councillor has resigned from the party over the distribution of a leaflet by other group members.

Coun Brett Cooper is now a non-aligned Independent councillor for Bare ward.

Coun Cooper announced his resignation from the national Conservative party, the Morecambe and Lunesdale Association and the Lancaster City Council Tory group.

On a closed Facebook page, he said this was following the distribution of a leaflet by Conservative councillors which is believed to refer to Coun Darren Clifford and an ongoing investigation into the unlawful leaking of a relationship the Labour councillor had with a member of city council staff.

Coun Cooper said the leaflet was not approved or condoned by himand he was not willing to share a platform with the individuals involved.

He has now requested to speak at Wednesday evening’s full council meeting.