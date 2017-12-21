Morecambe coffee row heats up

A national coffee chain has caused a stir after opening next to an historic Morecambe cafe.

Costa Coffee has opened next door to Brucciani's in Morecambe.

The town has welcomed its second Costa Coffee shop on the promenade – next door to Brucciani coffee and ice cream parlour.

Brucciani’s has been active in the town for 78 years and is an Art Deco Cafe with a Grade 2 Listed status.

Before plans were approved, Bruno Brucciani, of Brucciani’s, wrote to Lancaster City Council to protest against the business arriving next door.

“We are part of the Morecambe historical trail and if development goes ahead this could potentially impact our business,” he said in the letter.

“Whilst we understand the need for healthy competition, the development would mean too many of the same businesses within a small area leading to all businesses potentially becoming unviable.

“The development will not add to the continued improvement of the town.”

The company behind the town’s Costa Coffee building, Red and Racz Ltd are operating another further down the promenade near to the Clock Tower.

The news caused a mixed reaction on social media.

Hugh Jarvis said on Facebook group, Morecambe and Heysham Past and Present, said: “Brucciani’s is a very niche business with ice cream and other deli items that Costa won’t have so I think it won’t do too much damage to such a long established business.”

“So now Costa Coffee have two?? No need,” said Ryan Pickering on Facebook group, Morecambe and Heysham Past and Present.

Jennie Sargeant Was Barnes said on Facebook group, Morecambe and Heysham Past and Present: “I think it is bang out of order and won’t be going in Costa.”

Lynne Bean said on Facebook group, Morecambe and Heysham Past and Present: “Would I be right in thinking they are aiming at a different demographic?

“I have been going to Brucciani’s since I was about three, but maybe younger people would just go to a Costa anyway?

“It is providing jobs for locals at any rate.”

Costa Coffee is the second largest coffeehouse chain in the world behind Starbucks and the largest in the UK.

Brucciani’s was founded in 1939 and has been kept in the Italian family and still has its original trademark wood panelling and art deco interior. The Brucciani family has been making ice cream in Morecambe for 100 years.

Costa Coffee were unavailable for comment