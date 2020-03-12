Morecambe coastguard crew called out after car cut off by tide near Bolton-le-Sands

Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to reports of a car being submerged by the incoming tide near Bolton-le-Sands.

The volunteers rushed to the scene, near Bay View Garden Centre, at 11.50am on Wednesday after the member of the public raising the alarm said the location of the owner was not known.

Fortunately, the owner was located safely walking her dogs.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Thank you to the member of public for being vigilant, it’s always better to call us out if you're not sure. If in danger on or around our coastline call 999 and ask for the coastguard."