Morecambe charity night for the ladies

A woman who was diagnosed with womb cancer with the help of a women’s charity is organising an event to raise funds for the organisation.

Cheryl Howe, of Clarence Street, Morecambe, said: “The Eve Appeal helped me get my diagnosis for womb cancer. I’d been to my GP and he said it was IBS. I went on the internet and typed in my symptoms and The Eve Appeal popped up.

Cheryl Howe.

“I contacted them and they said I should ask for a CT scan which helped me get my cancer diagnosis. “I suffer from Polycystic Ovarian syndrome and have also had ovarian cancer and cervical cancer, as well as womb cancer. I have now had a hysterectomy.

The Eve Appeal fundraiser is a fun-filled ladies night with a Magic Mike male stripper show with a drag act on the side, dj, disco, raffle, games and stalls and Cheryl says there will be something for everyone.

The event is at The Alhambra and Carleton Suite on Marine Road West in Morecambe on Saturday, January 27 from 7pm until 1am.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person and there are 35 early bird tickets left at £8.50.

Tickets available via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-ladies-night-tickets-40061787886?aff=es2 or on the door on the night.

All proceeds will go towards the Eve Appeal.