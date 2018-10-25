Morecambe Carnival committee discusses plans for 2019 event

The Morecambe Carnival team looked back at a successful event as discussed plans for next summer at its annual meeting.

The group welcomed members of the community, representatives of their sponsors and supporters to their meeting at Galloways’s Society for the Blind in Morecambe.

Before official proceedings began the team presented collection cheques to charities and organisations that took part in the Morecambe Carnival Parade.

This included Help for Heroes, Animal Care, The Bay Cottages Playpark, Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, Galloways, Lancaster & Morecambe Lions Club, Preston Caribbean Carnival, Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Dramatics Society and Westgate Scout Group.

The Morecambe Carnival Parade continues to offer an amazing opportunity for entries to raise awareness of their organisation, as well as collect contributions along the parade route for their nominated cause or for the carnival charitable fund.

Presentations were made by members of the Carnival team on various aspects of MC18 and plans for MC19.

Chairman David Brayshaw delivered his report, praising both the Morecambe and wider business community for supporting this critical community celebration.

David highlighted the continuing success of the event as a huge draw for visitors, as well as providing a holiday at home for local residents – reiterating the importance that this event remains a free to attend celebration.

Louise Ash talked to the crowd about the Morecambe Carnival’s plans to formally establish itself as a charity, working towards a secure future for the event.

David Forrest, director at media partner Workshop Media, outlined the impact that the event continues to make across the region, establishing Morecambe as a destination town, through video marketing and other efforts.

Ian Hughes of Oakstone Environmental Consulting presented a report on the environmental impact that the event had in 2018 as well as recommendations that will move the event towards becoming a more environmentally responsible and sustainable event.

Ian also detailed the success of the Trees and Bees project – by which the public and businesses are invited to buy a tree for £1. These will be planted at locations within our district, to help offset the carbon footprint of the event.

The 2019 Morecambe Carnival will take place on Morecambe Promenade on August 10 and 11.