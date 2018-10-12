Morecambe care home marks first birthday with ‘good’ care rating

A Morecambe care home that helps to reduce pressure on local hospitals has celebrated its first birthday with a ‘good’ Care Quality Commission rating.

Altham Meadows first opened its doors in September 2017. After operating for a year, the CQC has rated the Bartholomew Road based service as ‘good’ in all areas following its first inspection.

The rating recognises the safety of the service, its effective and caring staff, care workers being responsive to residents’ needs and good leadership from the home’s management.

The county council run care home is the only one of its kind in Lancashire. It can support up to 22 people who are well enough to leave hospital, but not yet well enough to go home.

Care workers and NHS staff provide care and rehabilitation support to help people regain the skills they need to live independently in their home again.

County Coun Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult services, said: “Altham Meadows is an important service that helps to ensure people are well enough to live at home following an illness or stay in hospital.

“The support here is excellent. Care workers and nurses help people develop important life skills such as improving their mobility, cooking and washing and cleaning skills so they’re ready to live independently.

“I’ve seen what the staff here do on a day-to-day basis and it really is fantastic.

“Altham Meadows is making a huge difference to people’s lives, but it’s also reducing pressure on the NHS. It means that they can free-up much-needed beds quicker now that we can support people with their rehabilitation and care.

“It also means people are less likely to need to revisit hospital in the future because of the skills they’ve developed to live independently again.

“Congratulations to all the staff here. They’re doing a tremendous job and helping to make a huge difference to the lives of the people who use our service and their families.”

The home is run in partnership with Morecambe Bay NHS Clinical Commissioning Group.

Hilary Fordham, Chief Operating Officer at Morecambe Bay CCG, added: “We have been delighted to work in such close partnership with Lancashire County Council, our local NHS providers and Lancashire Care Foundation Trust to be able to provide this facility.

“It has been a great example of how different organisations can come together to deliver something that each could not do alone. The CQC rating of ‘Good’ is a great reflection on how hard the staff have worked to provide such a good support to the people using the service.”

Altham Meadows is a modern one-story care home with 22 bedrooms. Each room has en-suite facilities. There is also a lounge and dining area.

To view copies of the inspection report for Altham Meadows, visit https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-3670062530