Morecambe Broadway residents campaign for action

Campaigners who set up a petition for a mini roundabout on Broadway junction in Morecambe are calling for urgent action before someone is killed.

One year ago residents created a petition asking for traffic calming measures at the junction.

Bernard Vause, of nearby Farringford Court, has said nothing has been done despite their efforts.

“In November a cyclist was hit by a van which didn’t stop at the junction of Broadway,” said Mr Vause. “Please act now before someone is killed.”

Lancashire County Council say minor changes are due to be made to the junction which include extending kerb lines and reducing the distance pedestrians have to cross.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “This junction has a good safety record with only two slight injuries resulting from collisions between vehicles in the last five years. We will consider whether the recent incident suggests we could reasonably do anything to prevent a similar incident in future.

“New roundabouts are usually introduced as a result of substantial development and the need to improve access, traffic flow, and road safety. The good safety record means no further investigations to model, design or cost a scheme have been prioritised.”