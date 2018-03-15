Morecambe beauty salon in award finals

A Morecambe beauty salon has reached the finals of a prestigious competition.

Prestige Health and Beauty, on Pedder Street, are in the finals for North West Beauty Salon of the Year at The English Hair & Beauty Awards Chapter 2.

The salon, run by Kelly Murgatroyd, is also a finalist for the Excellence in Customer Service award.

Last year Prestige took home the North West Beauty Salon of the Year title at the awards for the second time.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the first part of the awards ceremony which will take place on March 25 at The International Suite in Manchester’s Mercure Piccadilly Hotel.

The evening will also help to raise funds for Make A Wish Foundation, a charity which provides magical experiences to children and young people facing life-threatening conditions.

There are 28 award categories to be presented on the night.

The awards aspire to recognise and celebrate those in the hair and beauty industry and have been running for the past five years, becoming the industry’s leading awards ceremony.