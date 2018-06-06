Morecambe Bay Primary School shortlisted for Healthy School of the Year

Morecambe Bay Primary School has been shortlisted for the prized Healthy School of the Year award in the Times Education Supplement awards.

The school has made the shortlist in the national TES awards along with eight other schools.

Morecambe Bay Primary School business manager Trudi Wilkinson and deputy head Cassie Jones at the Houses of Parliament.

The awards celebrate the extraordinary commitment, quality and innovation shown by teachers and support staff across the UK.

Deputy head Cassie Jones and business manager Trudi Wilkinson attended an afternoon tea event at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday to launch the awards.

And head Siobhan Collingwood and other staff will now attend an awards ceremony in London on June 22 to discover their fate.

The nomination follows the school winning the TES Creative Primary School of the Year award last year.

“We are thrilled and very excited,” Mrs Jones said. “It’s great for the school and the children and we are really pleased.”

Mrs Jones said the school’s pitch looked at healthy eating alongside the emotional healh and wellbeing of the pupils.

It focused on how they “work tirelessly to promote a healthy lifestyle for the school family and local community”.

This is done through use of the school’s food technology room, on-site cook and allotment, as well as developing positive mental health development and endeavouring to improve and educate physical and emotional wellbeing.

“Emotional health and wellbeing is at the forefront of our daily lives at Morecambe Bay Primary,” the pitch said. “Our experienced pastoral team, bought-in services, therapy sessions, nurture room and sensory room offer much needed support to our children and families.”

Among the services offered are ‘cook and eat’ courses for parents to develop cooking ‘from scratch’ on a budget.

The school also offers a variety of therapeutic services including play/art therapy, counselling, CAMHS support, mentoring and open door lunch club.

Local sports clubs visit school to volunteer and promote their clubs, and rugby, cricket, football, gymnastics and scooter hockey are some of the many curricular clubs offered to the children.

“At Morecambe Bay Primary we strive for healthy minds, healthy bodies and healthy attitudes in order for our children to be everything they wish for themselves and more,” the pitch said.

“We take an holistic approach to improving the health of the children,” Mrs Jones added.

“This is something we have always been very aware of. We accommodate the needs of our children and if we think we can improve their health and wellbeing then we will work our socks off to do that.

“We work in response to the needs of our children, and we are promoting healthy lifestyles for them.

“We are giving them the best opportunities that we possibly can.

“Parents are very supportive of anything that we offer, we are very fortunate that they are keen to work alongside us.”

The school has been in the news in recent months after Mrs Collingwood raised concerns about poverty in the West End of Morecambe.

A TV report followed which led to the formation of a community group aimed at supporting those in need in the resort.