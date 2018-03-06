Morecambe Bay hospital trust celebrates success of international recruitment campaign

The trust which runs the Royal Lancaster Infirmary is celebrating the success of an international recruitment campaign which is beginning to deliver additional qualified nurses.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust is striving to recruit the best nurses to the trust both nationally and internationally.

Recruitment teams from the trust have travelled to a number of countries over the last few years. In the last 12 months UHMBT have had two successful trips to the Philippines.

The teaching curriculum for nurses in the Philippines is mainly based on an American model of care meaning that many of the nurses are taught their nursing degree in English. This can make their transition and integration to the UK easier.

Alongside the success of the international recruitment, UHMBT maintains a strong focus on recruiting domestically.

Since April 2017 the trust has recruited 121.6 registered nurses and in September of last year welcomed its biggest ever cohort of pre-registration nurses and midwives at induction. Potential international applicants go through a rigorous interview and assessment process before they eventually arrive on the wards. This includes an English language test and a computer based clinical assessment. Once these assessments are successfully completed the recruits are required to register with the UK’s Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Lynne Wyre, deputy chief nurse, UHMBT, said: “We recognise that it can be very daunting arriving in a strange country for the first time. We want to make sure that the new recruits feel welcome when they arrive. We have a team at the trust who will ensure that they feel well supported and feel able to settle into the nursing family at UHMBT.”