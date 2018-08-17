Morecambe Bay Foodbank launches major appeal for food

Staff at Morecambe Bay Foodbank say a rise in demand for its services over the past year means it is close to running out of food.

Key items such as pasta sauce, soup, tea, rice pudding, tinned fruit, tinned meat and tinned fish are running so low that the foodbank is not confident that it will be able to continue to issue fully-stocked parcels after the end of August.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

It is now appealing to the general public for food donations over the comings weeks to its donation points which are located in many supermarkets including Asda, both Sainsburys and Tesco at Carnforth.

It is also appealing for financial donations via text message to meet increased running costs.

The foodbank, run by a part-time staff member and a team of more than 50 regular volunteers, is part of the Trussell Trust network of foodbanks in the UK.

The foodbank gives out nutritionally balanced parcels of food to last three days when clients in crisis turn up with a red voucher.

Joanna Young, Morecambe Bay Foodbank chair of trustees.

Vouchers are issued by partner agencies such as Citizen’s Advice, scial workers and GPs and there are more than 50 voucher holders in the local area.

Clients are eligible to receive up to three vouchers in any one six-month period.

The foodbank receives no statutory funding and relies entirely on donations of both food and money in order to survive.

However, as demand for the service increases, so do costs such as rent, petrol, van maintenance and staffing.

Since January this year the foodbank has seen a 30 per cent increase in demand on last year.

Chair of trustees Joanna Young said: “People in Morecambe and Lancaster are so generous to us with their donations and we are really appreciative of all the help.

“It feels awful to constantly have to ask for more, but demand is very high at the moment and we are in danger of running out of food.

“This is due to both the summer holidays and to a constant increase in demand due to insecure work, low incomes and the roll-out of Universal Credit in the area.

“If you haven’t donated to the foodbank before please consider giving us something next time you go shopping – every tin really does help us to fulfil our mission to help people in crisis.”

If you are an online shopper but would still like to help the foodbank you can text BANK30 £5 to 70070 to donate.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank is based at the West End Community Centre on Westminster Road in Morecambe.

For more information go to www.morecambebay.foodbank.org.uk