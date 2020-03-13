Morecambe Bay Foodbank launches a major appeal for donations 'in light of coronavirus pandemic'

The foodbank is already low on stock, and says that school and work closures could create huge pressure in the coming weeks

It is anticipating greater need as those on zero hours contracts, part time and insecure work will not be able to cope if they have to take unpaid leave.

Emergency food packages at Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Lancaster City Council will be opening two new donation points for food at Lancaster Town Hall and Morecambe Town Hall from this week so that the public can donate both there and at their supermarket donation points.

The foodbank will be working with schools and other charities in the area to make sure that people have the food that they need.

It gave out 8,152 emergency three day food parcels last year and takes in and distributes an average of seven tonnes of food each month.

With many clients on zero hours contracts, part time and insecure work and low pay, there is mounting concern from the trustees that many people will not be able to cope if they are required to take a leave of absence from work.

Foodbank packages.

In addition, if schools are closed, children who rely on free school meals may be faced with weeks at home without this support.

Joanna Young, Chair of Trustees at the Foodbank, said: "We don't yet know what's going to happen but we would rather prepare for the worst case scenario than be lacking in donations or a plan.

"We would appeal to everyone in our district to think of the Foodbank when they are shopping and to make a donation if they are able."

Annette Smith, Foodbank Manager added: "Our focus will also be on helping families who need support should schools close and we will be working with schools, nurseries, other charities and the council to make sure that we can help as many people as we can."

Volunteers at work at the foodbank

The Foodbank particularly needs instant mash, rice and noodles, tinned tomatoes, other vegetables and fruit, long life milk and juice, and loo roll, soap, shower gel and shampoo.

Donation points are located at Sainsbury's Lancaster, Sainsbury's Morecambe, Asda Lancaster and Tesco Carnforth and at both Town Halls. Additional collection points are located at The Arndale Centre in Morecambe and the Cornerstone Cafe in Dalton Square in Lancaster.

The Foodbank welcomes any groups or businesses who might want to put on a food drive and can pick up larger collections by prior arrangement. In addition you can order an online delivery to be sent to the Foodbank on a Tuesday or Friday between 9am and 3pm.

For online shoppers, the Foodbank is appealing for financial donations so that they can purchase items. To donate £5 you can text MORECAMBEBAYFOODBANK £5 to 70450.

Updates on what is needed will be posted on Facebook over the coming weeks.