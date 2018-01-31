Morecambe Bay and a Lancaster warehouse are settings for new music videos

Themes crossing the spectrum of content between space travel and homelessness form a new and emerging body of work from a Morecambe act.

Indifferentmonkey is the result of two years of work by producer Joe Lowe, with guest vocals and musicians featuring across the five tracks currently available on the band’s Reverbnation web page.

All of the money raised from one of the tracks will go directly to Lancaster and District Homeless Action Service.

Joe said: “One of the tracks Naked White Noise is about how it must feel to be homeless and freezing cold.

“We have teamed up with homeless action in Lancaster and now all the money we raise via our Justgiving page will go to Homeless Action.”

So far the song has raised £130, with a target of £500.

Another track, Astrostar, was filmed on a blustery and Mars-looking Middleton Sands, and features aliens, an astronaut, and vocalist Juana La Cubana. Joe explained: “The videos have been filmed on an iPhone and then edited. Naked White Noise was filmed in an empty warehouse at the White Cross in Lancaster, while Astrostar was filmed on Middleton Sands.

“It’s about searching for exoplanets, if we are going to find another planet to ruin, let’s sort this one out first.It was very windy and cold, but all the blowing about kind of added to it. We even bought an astronaut outfit from NASA.”

The tracks, which Joe describes as “futuristic heavy funk grooves mixed with a sense of 90’s trip hop” will appear on an EP out soon called I’m A Human Diamond.

Joe, who runs Lancaster web design company WUKmedia, is also launching a record label called Daisy Records.

He said: “We’re building an online shop, selling T-shirts and merchandise for local bands. We can also help bands get found better on Youtube, and we can also do radio plugging.”

The crowd funding page for Naked White Noise is at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/indifferentmonkey, and you can listen to the songs and see the videos at www.reverbnation.com/indifferentmonkey.