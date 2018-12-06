Morecambe ballet dancer takes a step up

A talented pupil from a Morecambe school has made leaps and bounds towards his dream dance career after being cast in Mathew Bourne’s new production of Romeo and Juliet at the Lowry Theatre in Salford.

Bay Leadershop Academy Year 13 ballet dancer Brandon Hunter beat more than a thousand young hopefuls from around the UK to be cast in the Matthew Bourne’s contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story, which will tour the UK in the spring.”

As part of its ambition to support the next generation of on-stage talent, New Adventures’ search began in April 2018 with a call-out for young dancers currently in training aged between 16 and 19. Attracting more than 1,000 applications and following a UK-wide audition tour, Brandon bagged his spot as one of six Young Cast members performing at each of 13 venues on the tour.

One of the finest emerging male dancers in the country, Brandon has been dancing since he was five years old in contemporary, jazz, musical theatre, tap, ballet and hip hop styles.

He now trains at the Lowry Theatre’s Centre for Advanced Training in Salford and the McClaren Dance Company, in Rawtenstall. Away from the stage, Brandon puts his fancy footwork to another good use as a keen footballer for Bay Leadership Academy’s team.

Brandon, who is taking A-Levels in Geography History and Sport at Bay Leadership Academy in Morecambe, will definitely be kept on his toes juggling rehearsals and revising for and sitting his exams ahead of making his dance debut during the show’s performance dates in June 2019. He has also been asked to dance with young choreographer Arielle Smith.

Brandon’s ambitions are to join a contemporary dance group, be in a West End musical and to tour the world performing.

He would like to become a dance examiner and adjudicator and to eventually own his own dancing school.

Brandon, 17, said: “This is an opportunity of a lifetime to dance with a prestigious dance company at the top of its game.

“ Matthew Bourne has been an inspiration to me since day one of my dancing and now to be performing in his company is amazing and I am blessed. It’s a platform for me to move up in my dance career, to develop and learn.”