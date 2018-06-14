Morecambe back alley clean padlocks shock

Volunteers wanting to clean up a back alley earmarked in a neighbourhood scheme were shocked to find themselves unable to access the alleyway due to heavy duty padlocks blocking their way.

Councillor Margaret Pattison and volunteers wanted to clear long grass from an alley behind Cedar Street in Morecambe as part of the Back Alley Project which aims to give back alleys a makeover.

Coun Margaret Pattison said: “Someone had put a double lock on the gate and super glue in one lock .

“We are upset as to who could have done this when we are making these alleys communal gardens. Eventually the locks were broken and the alley has been completely cleared now.

“We don’t know who did it because residents who have the keys to the alley gate padlocks didn’t put them there.

“I don’t know why someone would want to stop us doing it. It is going to be a safe haven for residents.

“We checked with the neighbours and they are all 100% committed to having it done.

“The alley is going to be a lovely haven with hanging baskets, a rockery and artwork on the walls by Lancaster & Morecambe College students. Whoever put the padlocks on, they are not going to stop us. “