Morecambe artist’ work features in exhibition in Manchester

Artist David French, from Morecambe, has secured a place in the prestigious In:Sight Summer Exhibition at the Castle Fine Art Gallery in Manchester.

The 20 finalists exhibiting have the chance of securing a publishing contract and a £2,000 prize.

The winner is decided by a panel of judges which includes social entrepreneur Anisa Haghdadi MBE and creative director Glyn Washington, of Washington Green Fine Art Publishers.

David said: “I’ve always painted coastal views, which isn’t surprising, growing up in Morecambe, so to be appreciated for a subject matter that I love painting, is great news.”

The exhibition finishes on August 26.