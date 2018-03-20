Morecambe academy coaches heading to Isle of Man

Morecambe Football Club and the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company have announced a new partnership ahead of the club’s first soccer camp on the island.

Coaching staff from Morecambe’s academy will sail on the Ben-my-Chree at Easter, as they head to Ramsey to deliver a coaching programme for young footballers aged 6-16 years.

The soccer camps will help players develop their skills, with a programme focussing on technical and tactical aspects of the game.

The sessions are designed for footballers of all abilities and will be delivered by UEFA qualified staff from the Morecambe Academy.

The club will also take the opportunity to identify talented players and offer a possible pathway into the academy and a football scholarship.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is supporting the soccer camp by covering the cost of travel to and from the Isle of Man for the coaches from Morecambe FC Academy.

Ramsey Youth Centre and Old Boys FC will provide the venue for the Isle of Man camp, which takes place between April 3-5.