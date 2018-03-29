Mobile library is a door-to-door service

Many Lancashire residents are able to access the county council’s library and information service where they live, thanks to its fleet of six mobile vehicles.

The mobile libraries reach some of the most remote parts of the county, and are particularly important for people who would find it difficult to travel to their nearest library.

The vehicles carry a wide range of books to suit all tastes. The titles are changed regularly, with new ones being added frequently. Books can also be ordered, just the same as in a static library. A variety of audio books and CD’s are also available.

They are fully accessible for people with mobility problems and disabilities.

Each vehicle is fitted with low rise stairs and a passenger lift for easy access so that customers can board to select their own books. An induction loop system is also available for people with hearing impairments.

The six vehicles are based at Whalley, Heysham, Garstang, Brierfield, Clayton Green and Ormskirk. They travel around the part of Lancashire where they are based, making a total of 780 stops across the county.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We know how much the mobile library is valued by our customers. For people with mobility problems this can literally be a door to door service. They provide an important facility to some of the most rural parts of Lancashire.”

Full details of the times and locations of mobile library stops are available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries or call 0300 123 6703.