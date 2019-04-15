Mickleover Spors 1-1 Lancaster City

Lancaster City picked up an important point away at Mickleover Sports on Saturday, a results that ensures their place in the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division next season.

The Dolly Blues took the lead two minutes into the second half through Paul Dugdale, but Jack Storer levelled things up just past the hour mark as the two teams shared the spoils.

The home side were forced into an early substitution when Durrell Berry was replaced by Karol Tvaroh after just four minutes, and the hosts also created the first real chance of the game 27 minutes in.

Jake Scott went for goal but his effort was well blocked and went out for a corner, from the resulting set piece Ricky Ravenhill headed over.

City’s Paul Dugdale tried his luck from distance in the 36th minute but his long range effort went wide of the left hand post as the teams went into the half time break all square.

However, despite a fairly low-key first half, the second period was only two minutes old when the Dolly Blues broke the deadlock, Dugdale finishing well from a freekick to give City the lead.

Three minutes later though, Mickleover came within inches of equalising when Jake Scott launched a long throw in into the penalty area and it was met by Jack Storer, but his effort was cleared off the line by Paul Dawson.

Mickleover weren’t to be denied though and in the 61st minute they were awarded a penalty when Evan Garnett was pushed over in the box, Storer stepped up to take the spot kick and put it into the bottom left corner to equalise.

Storer tried his luck from distance in the 73rd minute but his shot went over the bar, and five minutes later he went much closer but his firece shot was well saved by Jack Sims in the City goal.

The home team came agonisingly close to winning it with just eight minutes remaining when Shaquille McDonald rattled the cross bar, but the Dolly Blues managed to see the game out and claimed a much-needed point to keep them in the division for another season.