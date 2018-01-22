Meet the Carnforth illustrator behind the Inspector Ted book

A talented young illustrator was thrilled to win a competition to design the front cover of a children’s book written by a local police sergeant.

Hannah Robinson, 14, of Carnforth, who has been drawing most of her life, drew Inspector Ted, Morecambe Police’s unofficial mascot, for a Facebook competition

Her winning design now graces the front cover of the book titled ‘Inspector Ted - the true story of a teddy who became a police officer’which was written by Sgt Adie Knowles at Morecambe Police.

Hannah, a pupil at Carnforth high School said: “To make a front cover I needed to include the police officer himself and a Morecambe scene. As I have always lived in this area, I was more than familiar with the variety of scenes I could choose from.

“I sketched my chosen design out to ensure it was the right size then transferred my work onto watercolour. A whole lot of watercolour, ink and coloured pencils later, the illustration was finished and ready to send off.

“When it was decided that the Inspector Ted I drew was going to appear on the front cover, it was really a dream come true!”

Hannah’s family were very impressed and her mum Karen bought a few copies of the book, which has already raised £1500 for the Unique Kidz and Co charity.

This isn’t the first time Hannah has won a competition - two years ago she won CITV’s Share a story.

She said: “I’m going to work on developing my style and I eventually want to become a children’s book illustrator.”

Sgt Adie Knowles said: “‘We were delighted with the front cover that Hannah designed for the Inspector Ted book. We have to remind ourselves that Hannah is only 14 ! She is a talent in the making. “

Visit Hannah Robinson Illustrations on Facebook or www. hannahrobinsonillustration.wordpress.com to look at her website and blog. Hannah also does commissions.