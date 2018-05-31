Martha’s Dream disco to raise vital funds for kids

The annual fundraiser for a Morecambe children’s charity is a disco at the Jubilee Club in Torrisholme this Friday, June 1.

As well as a disco, there will be facepainting, a raffle, a tombola and auction and food to raise money for Martha’s Dream, which aims to provide free education to children in Nigeria.

Admission is £10 for adults including food and children are free.

For tickets call 01524 859880.

For “Less than a Latte “ you can sponsor an orphan, a child with Down syndrome, or a four-year-old girl with albinism. There are 157 children in the school in Nigeria.

Just £1.50 weekly will educate, protect, feed and empower them. You can choose your own child to sponsor and follow their story. Visit marthasdream.org for more information.