Marie Curie volunteers needed in Morecambe

Terminal illness charity Marie Curie needs the help of volunteers in Morecambe to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.

The charity’s annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, takes place in March and Marie Curie are hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin.

To volunteer for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal and give out the charity’s daffodils pins in return for donations visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call 01254 855044.