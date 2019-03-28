March of the Mods charity event in Morecambe

March of the Mods Morecambe will be held at Trimpell Sports and Social Club this Saturday, March 30 from 2pm-2am.

The event in support of Teenage Cancer Trust will feature The Immediates, The Reaction, The Lemontops, Parka Monkeys and Away From The Numbers supported by DJ’s Gaz Heckmann, Jake Robson, Phil Hayward, Bobby Keit, Dave Hargreaves, Jamie Bell, Soulman Simm and Paul Soul Johnson.

There will be a designated Northern Soul/Motown room.

All participants are giving their time for free ensuring all proceeds are donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Tickets are available now at £10 from Mark Dugan or Gary Butler.

Anyone wanting to get in early for tickets can use PayPal at PayPal.me/MRMJD.

Please use the family and friends option to ensure all the money goes to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Also add your name and address to the notes section and they’ll be sent out as soon as possible.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/650882738593098/.