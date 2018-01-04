Man wanted in Morecambe robbery investigation

Police in Morecambe are appealing for the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with a robbery and theft in the town.

Officers say they would like to speak to Declan Clarkson as part of investigations into a robbery where a man was threatened in Bridge Street in Morecambe and a further offence of theft from a drunken male in Queen Street.

Anyone with information as to Declan Clarkson’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers, free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.