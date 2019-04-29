Man rescued after getting stuck while taking photos on Carlisle Bridge in Lancaster

An ongoing rescue is taking place at Carlisle Bridge in Lancaster after a man became stuck as he took photographs this morning, Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 8am after the man got stuck on a support beam after climbing over the side of the railings over the River Lune.

Leanne Marie Owens sent us this photo of the man being rescued from Carlisle Bridge after becoming stuck while taking photos.

Police, the Coastguard and fire crews from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and the rope rescue team from Chorley all attended the bridge in Morecambe Road.

A police spokesman said there was no suggestion that the man intended to harm himself; instead, he had been trying to take photos and become stuck after being unable to get back onto the bridge.

Specialist firefighters were lowered down from the bridge to meet the man, and he was made secure before he and the crew were all lowered down to a waiting rescue boat.