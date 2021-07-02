Man rescued after falling 30 feet from cliff edge at Middleton Sands

At 05.30am on Thursday July 1 the team were tasked to assist ambulance crews and paramedics with the extrication from the beach of the man who had fallen 30 feet and suffered severe injuries .

On arriving on scene paramedics and police were already in attendance.

Morecambe Coastguard team quickly assessed the difficulty of the task and had an additional team called to scene.

Morecambe RNLI lifeboat was called out to assist in the rescue of a man who had fallen 30 feet from a cliff edge onto a beach and sustained severe injuries.

HM Coastguard then tasked the RNLI hovercraft to assist with the transportation of the man.

Lifeboat operations manager Steve Wilson authorised the launch of the hovercraft, commanded by Ross Simpson and three crew.

A helicopter was also going to the area to assist.

The crew arrived on scene and immediately assessed the casualty. Once they had stabilised him they transferred him to a waiting ambulance.

The helicopter was stood down and the crew made back to the hover station for the awaiting shore crew to turn the hover around ready for the next shout.

Both shore and hover crew then made their ways to their day jobs.