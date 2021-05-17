Man pulled unconscious from the sea by Morecambe lifeboat crews and police

An emergency call was received just after midnight on May 15 following reports of a male in difficulty in the water near the stone jetty.

Deputy Launch Authority Chris Walton immediately authorised the launch of the Morecambe inshore lifeboat under the helm of James Donnell and crew.

As the lifeboat went to scene they were updated that the man was now face down in the water and unconscious.

The RNLI Lifeboat out in Morecambe Bay. Picture by Doris Redfern of Westgate Caravan Park

Upon arrival they saw police officers in the water helping the man who was unresponsive onto the rocks.

The tide was incoming fast and the police themselves had to go back up the rocks to avoid becoming stuck in the mud as it was becoming knee deep, and trapped by a fast incoming tide.

Lifeboat crew immediately treated the man who had started to come round and began administering oxygen.

Arrangements were made with the Coastguard to obtain a basket stretcher which he was placed in.

This situation tested the resilience and professionalism of all involved of all involved.

The mud was becoming even more sticky and the incoming tide causing problems with kit trying to float away.

The Hovercraft arrived and scene and the crew along with Coastguard transferred the male on the stretcher over to them.

The hover then made to the slipway by the hover station and the casualty who was now conscious but poorly was handed over to the North West Ambulance Service.

Both vessels then returned to station and cleaned down ready for the next call.