A man received hospital treatment for a head injury following an incident outside a Morecambe pub.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident which took place outside The Bull in Lines Street at around 10pm on August 31.

Morecambe Area Police said they were trying to identify the men in the CCTV image, as well as the owner of the dark saloon car.

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote log number 1580 of August 31 or email DC Katie Brew 6574@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk.