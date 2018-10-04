Man from Madness returns to Lancaster Grand

Suggs, frontman from 80s band Madness, returns to Lancaster Grand with his brand new show What A King Cnut - A Life in the Realm of Madness.

If his sell out tour, ‘My Life Story’, was about how on earth he got there, Suggs: What a King Cnut is about the surprises which awaited him when he did.

Vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury.

With help from Deano, his trusty pianist, he tells his story in words and music with the help of some Madness classics and a couple more he wrote all by himself.

The show is on Wednesday, October 17, at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £28.50 are available by calling Lancaster Grand box office on 01524 64695.