Man dies in A6 Milnthorpe collision

A man has died following a collision on the A6 on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to reports of the collision on Church Street, Milnthorpe, at 4.12am.

The incident involved a black Audi A3, driven by a Kendal man in his 20s, which was in collision with a pedal bike.

The cyclist, believed to be a local man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until 10am while police carried out collision investigation work.

Any witnesses that have not already spoken to police are asked to contact police on 101 and ask to speak to PC 2372 Steve Mossop.