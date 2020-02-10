Man delivering urgent blood supplies to Lancaster hospital wins appeal against parking fine

A man who was given a parking ticket while delivering urgent blood supplies to a hospital in Lancaster has won his appeal against the fine.

Gary Bartholomew said he was “disgusted” to find the fine being handed out when he returned to his vehicle – a marked up, blue lighted, Skoda rapid response vehicle.

He had stopped in a disabled bay outside the BMI Lancaster Hospital in Meadowside on January 28, and said he left the car for two minutes while making his delivery.

“Upon coming back to my marked, blue lighted vehicle I noticed the parking warden giving me a ticket,” said Gary, who lives in Lancaster. “I explained that I was delivering to the hospital theatre but he wasn’t interested.

“I am totally disgusted with this unreasonable jobsworth person; even a member of the public had spoken to him also expressing his disgust with him but he was not bothered, he just said ‘you’re not an emergency vehicle and you can’t park there’."

Gary, who works for Medical Support UK, a private company based in Burnley which delivers blood, medical equipment and blood samples all over the UK, said his boss was later told to appeal against the decision.

And he has now been told that the appeal has been upheld and the fine will not have to be paid.

Gary thanked readers for their support over the issue.

"It looks like the council showed some common sense after all," he added.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council, who issue the fines, said at the time: “There is limited disabled parking at this site and we will issue a penalty to any vehicle which is not displaying a valid blue badge.

“If the motorist can provide evidence that they had to park due to an emergency situation we would take that into consideration as part of an appeal.”