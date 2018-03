A man has appeared in court after he allegedly entered student halls in Lancaster and exposed himself.

Lukasz Rdzeniewski, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, as well as indecent exposure and criminal damage.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and the case was sent to the crown court, to be heard on April 17.

No pleas were entered.