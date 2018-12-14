Man, 31, dies after collision in Lancaster

A man has died following a collision in Lancaster.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Tuesday December 11 on the A6 Slyne Road close to the junction with Oxford Street.

A Vauxhall Astra driven by a 31-year-old Lancaster man clipped the wing mirror of an oncoming Volkswagen Touran and then collided head on with a Land Rover Discovery.

The Astra driver sadly died at the scene. A two-year-old girl who was also in the car was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary with a minor injury.

Officers are investigating what caused the collision to happen and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Dave Hurst said: “My thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man that died and we have specially trained officers supporting them through this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw something please get in touch as you may have vital information that could assist with our enquiries.”

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 827 of December 11.