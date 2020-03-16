Majority in favour of Eden Project in Morecambe, but concerns have been raised about traffic, pricing and bay views

The Eden Project has released the full results of its recent community conversations in Morecambe.

The open consultation events took place in October 2019 in three venues in and around Morecambe.

The Eden Project North community conversation event at the Morecambe Winter Gardens. Image by Nick Dagger Photography.

They were designed to gauge the community’s response to plans for Eden Project North and collect feedback to help shape the direction of the project.

More than 2,000 people attended the events, with 99 per cent of people voting yes when asked “Are you in favour of Eden Project North?”

The same percentage voted yes to the question “Does Eden Project North make you feel more confident about your local area?”

People who attended also offered ideas for Eden Project North, including a desire that it continue the environmental focus of its sister project in Cornwall and ideas for specific events including live music and art installations.

An artist's impression of Eden Project North.

Despite overwhelming support, a few concerns were expressed.

These included traffic management, special pricing for local people and preservation of views across Morecambe Bay, all things that Eden is actively working on.

The report is released shortly after the announcement that Eden and Lancaster City Council have agreed a deal for the land on which the project will be built.

David Harland, Chief Executive of Eden Project International, said: “We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to give us their views.

"We have always felt that Morecambe was a community already engaged with Eden, so it’s heartening to see this in the feedback.

“We’re almost overwhelmed with the exceptionally positive response we received through this consultation and have been bowled over by the ideas and suggestions coming from the community.

"It’s amazing to be working with such a passionate and engaged community in Morecambe.

“With the release of this report and the land agreement, it feels like this project is picking up some real momentum and we are doing everything in our power to deliver for the people of the region.”

Eden Project International Limited (EPIL) is working with Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Lancaster University, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council to deliver Eden Project North.

To download the full report and executive summary, see www.edenproject.com/north.