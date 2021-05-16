Major incident declared after huge gas blast in Heysham

10 fire crews were called to the scene

There are unconfirmed reports of one fatality and a number of serious injuries in the blast, which caused at least one property to collapse in Mallowdale Avenue.

10 fire crews from around Lancashire were called to the scene which one emergency worker described as "devastating."

Police evacuated houses in the vicinity of the explosion and cordoned off the scene.

A fleet of ambulances ferried casualties, many with severe burns, to hospital.

Casualties, many with serious burns, were taken to hospital in a fleet of ambulances.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: "A major incident has been declared after we were called to terraced houses in Mallowdale Avenue.

"It has been reported that there has been an explosion at a property and firefighters are searching the collapsed property."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said it was a "suspected gas explosion."

"A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.

"Toad closures are in place and people are being asked to avoid the entire area at this time."

Electricity North West cut off supplies to the area around the scene.

A spokesman said: "Due to a major incident in the Heysham area our engineers are removing supplies for safety reasons.