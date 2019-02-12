Lymm 17-31 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale picked up an important victory at Crouchley Lane on Saturday, beating Lymm 31-17.

Kirkby applied the early pressure until a penalty gave Lymm a chance to clear but their respite didn’t last long.

Kirkby were soon back on the attack and were awarded a penalty just inside the home 22m from which the quick-thinking skipper Dave Barton saw a gap, took a tap and forced his way over for the opening try.

Stand-off Mike Fearon’s conversion was good and Kirkby led 7-0 after eight minutes.

Lymm hit back with pressure near the Kirkby line and in defence prop Braden Schiller picked up a yellow card, although he wasn’t sure why.

There were to be four ‘technical’ yellow cards in the match, two to each side, when perhaps a cautionary word from the referee Tom Doig might have sufficed and allowed play to flow.

Leigh kicked the penalty to make it 7-3 but were unable to profit further during their man advantage.

Restored to 15, Kirkby continued to have the edge, a backs move inside the Lymm half gave right wing Harry Ralston a little space and he was away with support runners either side.

Lymm seemed unsure who to cover and a couple of teasing dummy passes and sidesteps enabled Ralston to score a fine individual try by the corner flag, Fearon again on target with the kick to extend Kirkby’s lead to 14-3 as the half hour came up.

A rare high ball error saw Kirkby fumble Lymm’s restart kick.

They drilled the ball into touch deep in the Kirkby half and drove from their lineout where, in defence, it was Stu Storey’s turn to get the wrong side of the referee and another bemused player trotted to the dug out.

This time Lymm didn’t waste the man advantage, their forwards got a roll going at the Kirkby line and they were able to cross for their first try by the posts.

The conversion was a formality, closing the gap to 14-10 at half time.

It was backs to the wall for Kirkby for the first five minutes of the second half but although Lymm created chances the Kirkby defence held firm. It was then Lymm’s turn to stay strong at the back and their number six was yellow carded.

Kirkby pressured the line and blind side flanker Josh Sheridan scored a debut try when he galloped over a ruck to touch down, Fearon kicking the conversion to take Kirkby out to 21-10 with 10 second half minutes played.

A Fearon penalty as the game went into the last quarter extended this to 24-10 Lymm’s cause wasn’t helped when their loose head prop was yellow carded with 15 minutes to play, although they did manage a converted try to close the gap to2 4-17.

Kirkby responded well though.

Fearon put in a penetrating run up centre field which took play to the home 22 where the ball was recycled and driven on and although Lymm defended desperately they couldn’t stop Armstrong scooping up a loose ball to score the bonus point fourth try.

The immaculate Fearon hadn’t missed a kick all day and he made no mistake with this one to make the final score 31-17.