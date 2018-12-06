Lottery funding for WWI project

Date: 11th November 2018.'Picture James Hardisty.'(HOPE) One of a number of #SilhouetteSoldiers a grass-roots project to return First World War servicemen and women to the streets of Ripon, situated in and around Ripon. At its height, Ripon hosted over 30,000 soldiers dwarfing the size of the city which was home to around 10,000 people at the time.'This project has been overseen by Joe Priestley, Heritage Learning Officer, alongside Dan Metcalfe. The designs have been created by Jeanne Mundy, digitised by Joe Priestley and produced by Econ Engineering.
Levens Local History Group has received a National Lottery grant of £5,100 for its project ‘Levens in WWI’.

Awarded through the Heritage Lottery Fund’s First World War Then and Now programme, the project focuses on the servicemen whose lives are commemorated on the war memorial at St John the Evangelist Church, in Levens, and also on those who survived the conflict and returned to the area, as well as the role of the women, children and men who stayed at home and aided the war effort.

With help from professionals, the information gathered will form an online interactive archive and be made available through a book to be published in 2019.