Lone seal pup rescued in Morecambe Bay

A 'very malnourished' seal pup was rescued in Morecambe Bay after it was found by members of the public.

The weeks old youngster, a common seal, was found on Monday, August 26 on the sands of the bay.

Morecambe Bay seal pup rescue

Sarah Neill, Cumbria Coordinator for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), said the pup, who she has named Sedna, was "alone, very malnourished and below birth weight" when it was found by three members of the public.

The pup was taken to Kendal College Animal Rescue Centre for first aid.

Sarah said: "The pup will continue to receive fluid therapy and care here until it is relayed to a rescue centre with long term facilities. It was rightly reported to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue by three members of the public who were visiting Grange-Over-Sands. These people kindly guarded the pup from approaching dogs and people until I arrived to assess it."

BDMLR is an organisation dedicated to the rescue and well-being of all marine animals in distress around the UK.

The seal pup rescued in Morecambe Bay

It has a dedicated hotline for reporting incidents: 01825 765546 (Monday-Friday 9am-5pm), and 07787 433412 Out of office hours and Bank Holidays.

Sarah assesses the seal pup's condition

The pup is transported to Kendal College for first aid