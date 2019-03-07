Little swimmers raise £1.8k

Little swimmers at The Loyne School in Lancaster took part in a fundraising week for Puddle Ducks Lancashire in memory of a little boy who died last year.

Tristan Elijah Campbell, who swam with Lancashire based baby and children swim school, Puddle Ducks, was lovingly cared for at Alder Hey until he sadly passed away in 2018 aged two-and-a-half from a rare heart condition, called Heterotaxy Syndrome.

Puddle Ducks host a charity PJ swimming Week each year, where children raise money for a local cause by learning water safety dressed in their favourite pyjamas. This year, they chose Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in memory of Tristan.

The little swimmers raised raising an amazing £1,835 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Jo Gribben, owner of Puddle Ducks Lancashire, said, “It was everyone’s decision to choose Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“Tristan was an incredible little boy and his condition didn’t get in the way of him having an adventurous life that was full of fun. It is an honour to be able to join Tristan’s mum, Kate, with her mission to raise money for causes related to his condition.

“It was wonderful to bring all the children together who used to swim with Tristan to present the cheque to the charity. We are proud of them all for taking part in our charity PJ Week and helped us to raise so much money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.”

Adam Dixon, community fundraiser for Alder Hey, said: “It was lovely to visit Puddle Ducks and meet all of Tristan’s friends who took part in the PJ party and raised a wonderful amount for Alder Hey Children’s Charity. We think they are all superstars!”

Little ones love swimming in their pyjamas, but besides raising money for charity, there is a serious reason behind the fun event, as they are learning a valuable life skill.

Puddle Ducks provides innovative swimming classes for babies, toddlers and children.

Teachers focus on creating a nurturing environment, which supports independent swimming for children of all abilities.

If you would like to donate to Puddle Duck’s JustGiving page, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/puddle-ducks-lancashire.

For more information about Puddle Ducks please call 01257 262622 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/lancashire.