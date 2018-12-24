Little Mix tribute band comes to Morecambe

Finalists in BBC One’s Even Better Than the Real Thing, officially voted the UK’s number one Little Mix tribute act in last year’s National Tribute Music Awards, Little Fix are coming to town. . .

Show promoter David Halford of Artistes International Management said that Little Fix deliver a high energy show that replicates the energy, stage presence and vocal abilities of the original group.

“With stunning stage outfits to match,” he said “Little Fix power through all of Little Mix’s biggest hits with identical choreography and vocal finesse that puts ‘Girl Power’ firmly back on the agenda.”

Little Fix come to Morecambe’s Platform on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2pm.

For tickets call The Platform box office on 01524 582803.