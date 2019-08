Morecambe’s lifeboat crew was called out to help a woman in the sea off the promenade on Monday evening.

Guardian reader Mal Snape sent us this photo of the crew heading out from the lifeboat station at around 7.30pm.

It is believed the woman was under the influence of alcohol, and was spotted by a member of the public who thought she might get into difficulty.

The crew brought her safely back to shore.