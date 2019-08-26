Lifeboat crew helps after boy, 12, is pulled from sea in Morecambe over Bank Holiday weekend

Morecambe lifeboat helped with rescuing a boy from the sea in Morecambe on Sunday.

The volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew was called to the scene by the Coastguard just after 3pm after a report that three youths appeared to be in difficulty in the sea off the West End promenade.

The inshore lifeboat was launched and arrived to find a 12-year-old boy had been pulled from the sea, and onto the beach, by a man believed to be his father and an 18-year-old woman.

The boy had apparently got into difficulty while swimming and was lapsing in and out of consciousness.

The volunteers immediately began to administer oxygen and treat him for immersion until the inshore rescue hovercraft arrived.

The youngster was then transferred to the hovercraft and transported to the Battery car park where coastguards, ambulance crews and the air ambulance were waiting to take him to hospital.