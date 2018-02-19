Lifeboat crew called out to man in ‘low mood’ in Morecambe Bay

Morecambe’s lifeboat crew were called to reports of a man who had entered the sea near the Battery in a “low mood” in the early hours of the morning.

The man had contacted emergency services using his mobile phone at around 2am on Saturday February 17.

HM Coastguard requested Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to assist police and local coastguards who had responded.

The man, who was described as being heavily intoxicated by alcohol, made his own way to shore as the hovercraft arrived on scene.

He was taken into police custody, before being transferred to hospital, suffering from cold.