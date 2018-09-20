Library theatre is Spot On

Spot On, Lancashire’s rural touring network, have announced their autumn season, taking professional theatre, storytelling, music and family shows to the county’s village halls and libraries.

This season’s offering features work from both home and abroad with artists travelling from Canada, America and Africa to perform in Lancashire venues.

Great austerity debate is part of Spot On Lancashire's autumn tour.

With new initiatives in mind, Spot On are proud to announce that a performance commissioned in partnership with Northern Broadsides and the New Vic will be performed in three venues in Lancashire before touring further across the UK this autumn.

Stute Theatre’s ‘Common Lore’ is gig theatre (live music and storytelling) - taking the short stories of Angela Carter and making them relevant for today’s audiences. The show will be performed at Heysham Library on Wednesday October 17 and Garstang Library on Friday October 19.

Canadian performers take centre stage in the programme this season, with no less than three brilliant companies returning to Lancashire.

Longton Library and Borwick & Priest Hutton Memorial Hall are welcoming Bon Debarras, a step-dancing, foot stomping, French speaking trio of musicians from Quebec on Wednesday October 10 and Sunday October 14.

The finale for the season will see a return from Canadian femme fatale, Rebecca Perry, a firm favourite with audiences in the North West when she returns for one night only with her show ‘From Judy to Bette: The Stars of Old Hollywood’ at Garstang Library on Tuesday November 27.

All of the Canadian shows have been brought to the country by a consortium of rural touring schemes of which Spot On is a member, in partnership with the Atlantic Presenters Association in Canada.

There’s more theatre in November too from Menagerie, who will be encouraging people to think politically with ‘The Great Austerity Debate’.

It’s a piece of forum theatre where audiences will be asked to change the fate of the characters on stage and explore the consequences of their actions. See the show at Halton Mill on Friday November 9.

All the shows have been brought to the county by Spot On Lancashire, supported with funding from Arts Council England and Lancashire County Council.

Spot On’s Lyndsey Wilson said:“We’re taking another incredible season of live arts events to rural towns and villages as well as bringing something new and exciting to library spaces. This season we have a lot of performances which cross the boundaries of genre and we urge our audiences to be adventurous and try something new. We can’t wait to get going!” For more information call Lyndsey Wilson on 01254 660360 or email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk. Visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.