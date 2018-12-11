LancasterCity 0-1 Gainsborough Trinity

Lancaster City suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Gainsborough Trinity in the rain on Saturday.

From the first whistle there were balls flying everywhere, misplaced passes and it looked to be a game where everyone needed to be switched on.

This became apparent early on when Gainsborough keeper Jon Stewart was caught off his line and was almost made to pay by Rob Wilson but the City man could not capitalise.

As the first half progressed there were more weather updates than the actual match itself with neither team imposing themself in front of goal at all.

Into the second half and the Dollies got off to a great start and came close to opening the scoring when, after a superbly delivered ball from the right, found the head of Matty Blinkhorn who was denied by a top save from Stewart.

Just as it looked like the game might liven up, it seemed destined to be a typical torrid 0-0.

But, as the weather started to brighten up, Trinity punished City on the hour mark when the Dolly Blues switched off.

A wonderful delivery from the left found Ross Hannah who cleverly headed home to the far post.

City were giving it their all but it was Trinity who still looked the more likely to score and they would have had a second had it not been for an outstanding save by Danny Eccles. It just was not to be the Dollies’ day and Trinity dug deep andhung on to a 1-0 win.

Lancaster City: Eccles, Fensome, Dugdale (Williams), Wills, Hudson, Stanley, Winder (Jarvis), Russell (Norris), Blinkhorn, Wilson, Jordan.