Lancaster woman, 27, dies after car collides with wall near Halton

A 27-year-old woman from Lancaster has died following a collision near Halton.

Police were called to reports that a Vauxhall Corsa had been found crashed in Kellet Lane at 8.33pm on Monday.

The vehicle was travelling from Nether Kellet in the direction of Halton when it collided with a wall.

Officers and paramedics attended but the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Adam Dawson of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit said: “My thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly tragic time.

“We do not believe any other vehicles were involved but continue to work to establish the full circumstances.

“We appreciate this happened in a rural location, but if you did see the collision, or the vehicle described, prior to the collision, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log number 1444 of 26th November.