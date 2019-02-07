Lancaster University to open campus in Leipzig, Germany

Lancaster University has announced that it will work with education provider Navita to establish a university campus in Leipzig, Germany.

The Leipzig campus will offer Lancaster University degree programmes, with the university retaining responsibility over academic matters including Lancaster staff teaching the degree programmes.

LANCASTER UNIVERSITY vice-chancellor Prof Mark E Smith

Navitas will be responsible for the provision of leased premises and facilities for the campus, student recruitment and support services and administrative staff.

As part of its first phase of development, the Leipzig campus will offer four Lancaster accredited Bachelor of Science programmes taught by the university, and a university accredited foundation programme operated by Navitas.

The initial term of the agreement is for 10 years until September 2029.

The first student intake is expected in September 2019 for the foundation programme.

Lancaster University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Mark E. Smith said: “This will create Lancaster’s first campus in mainland Europe – an exciting prospect and one which I hope will bring new opportunities to ambitious students.

“Lancaster has always considered itself truly international with successful existing partnerships overseas for campus operations in Malaysia, China and Ghana.

“We also have students from 100 different countries studying in the UK, and research partners in 60 countries, so we look forward to welcoming our new students to our thriving international community.”

A university spokesperson said that Leipzig is home to local students who want to work internationally, and experience the benefits of a university with a strong reputation.

In addition, she said, students from Eastern Europe and international students with longer-term aspirations look to Germany, and Leipzig, for opportunities that do not exist in their home countries.

David Buckingham, Navitas Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “This exciting new relationship continues our expansion into new European markets and opens up opportunities for domestic and international students in Germany to study at a globally renowned university.

“We are delighted to be supporting Lancaster University’s global ambitions and look forward to providing a positive and rewarding experience for students at this new campus.”