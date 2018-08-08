Lancaster University student halls undergo £1.5m refurbishment

Contractors have been appointed to deliver a £1.5m refurbishment programme to the Pendle and Grizedale accommodation blocks at Lancaster University’s Bailrigg campus.

The project will see Novus refurbish the accommodation blocks’ common areas ahead of students arriving to continue their studies in September.

Workmen at Lancaster University.

The work includes new flooring, handrails, suspended ceilings, communal entrance doors, door systems, installation of new power sources and data provision throughout the halls.

Works will run over the summer and be completed before students arrive in September.

Lancaster University is a top 10 university as ranked by the Complete University Guide. The project is designed to help the accommodation maintain its award-winning status having won the Best University Halls in the National Student Housing Awards 2017 for the seventh year running.

Liam Cox, contracts manager at Novus, said: “This new contract follows our work on a series of projects with Lancaster University over the past 10 years. Students are universities’ lifeblood and many institutions are making investments in their accommodation and facilities to help them attract greater numbers from around the world. We’ve been appointed to over £12 million worth of projects in the sector in the past 12 months, as a result.”

Helen Wood, senior project manager, facilities division at Lancaster University, said: “Ensuring our campus provides our students with a great experience throughout their university life is key. We’re looking forward to seeing the finished facilities come together ahead of our 2018 students joining after summer.”